Coach Arthur Smith said Wednesday that London (knee) will be back on the practice field, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

London wasn't able to practice in any capacity en route to being listed as inactive for Week 9, but Smith says the wideout is now "trending in the right direction." This reinforces Smith's comment earlier this week about the Falcons hoping to have London back on the field Week 10 versus Arizona. If London is indeed able to practice in even a limited capacity Wednesday, it will represent a notable step in the right direction.