London (groin) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

London was unable to practice throughout the week after hurting his groin in the 28-23 Week 8 loss to Tennessee. With London out, new starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke will have Van Jefferson and Mack Hollins as his top two wide receivers, with tight end Kyle Pitts possibly set for a larger role in the passing game as well. London's next chance to play will come in Week 10 against the Cardinals.