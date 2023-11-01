London (groin) will not participate in Wednesday's practice, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

London exited Sunday's loss to the Titans with a groin injury, and despite being labeled as 'questionable' he did not retake the field. Coach Arthur Smith said "we'll see how it goes" regarding London's availability for Week 9, and Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports that the second-year wideout is considered day-to-day. If London manages to gain clearance for Sunday's game against the Vikings, he will have to link up with Taylor Heinicke under center, as usual starter Desmond Ridder is expected to operate as the No. 2 quarterback.