The Falcons selected Dalman in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 114th overall.

The center out of Stanford adds depth behind Matt Hennessy on the Atlanta interior. Dalman lacks top-tier athleticism but he comes from a program with a rich history of turning out viable offensive linemen at the next level. He will likely need to add bulk as he heads to the NFL at 299 pounds on a 6-foot-3 frame.