Falcons' Drew Dalman: Exits game with ankle injury
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Dalman (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Bears, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.
With Dalman on the sidelines, Ryan Neuzil has taken over at center for the Falcons.
