Dalman is listed as the No. 1 center on the Falcons' unofficial depth chart ahead of Week 1, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

Dalman was drafted by the Falcons in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, but he failed to beat out Matt Hennessy for a starting spot as a rookie. However, the Stanford product has achieved that feat this year, but given the competition went all the way though training camp, it's possible Hennessy gets worked in as well, especially if Dalman starts to struggle with his expanded role.