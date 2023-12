Dalman (ankle) is inactive ahead of Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Dalman seemed to be trending in the right direction to play this weekend, as he was able to log limited practice sessions both Thursday and Friday after recording a DNP on Wednesday, but it now seems as if the 25-year-old won't be able to suit up in Week 14. Ryan Neuzil is expected to get the start at center in Dalman's stead.