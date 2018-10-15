Falcons' Duke Riley: Drastic cut in playing time
Riley collected four tackles and a pass deflection during Sunday's 34-29 victory over Tampa Bay.
It may not seem like a substantial feat, but Atlanta held an opponent to fewer than 30 points for the first time in the past four games, bringing an end to a disheartening three-game skid. This came with the team's 2017 third-round pick, Riley having his defensive snap count sliced from an average of 56.8 plays per game between Week 2 and Week 5, to 28 defensive snaps in Sunday's win over Tampa Bay. The decision to peel back Riley's playing time is likely tied to a turbulent performance against Pittsburgh the game prior in which he missed six of a possible 12 tackles. The team prefers rookie Foyesade Oluokun moving forward, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
