Falcons' Duke Riley: In pads once again
Riley (groin) participated in Sunday's practice session, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
He was beset with a groin/hip flexor injury and forced to recuperate over the past two weeks, but now the 25-year-old linebacker makes his return to the field as Atlanta prepares for its third preseason game against the Jets. Riley has struggled to establish himself as a consistently sound tackler since the Falcons selected him No. 75 overall in the 2017 draft, leaving the door open for 2018 sixth-round pick Foyesade Oluokun to surpass him on the depth chart late last season.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football rankings: Fade Cooper
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
QB Cheat Sheet: Everything you need
Make sure you've got everything you need to make the right choice at quarterback with all of...
-
RB Cheat Sheet: Everything you need
Make sure you've got everything you need to make the right choice at running back with all...
-
TE Cheat Sheet: Everything you need
Make sure you've got everything you need to make the right choice at tight end with all of...
-
RB Cheat Sheet: Everything you need
Make sure you've got everything you need to build a winning WR corps with our position preview...
-
Fantasy football tiers: Late WR2 options
The SportsLine Projection Model reveals Fantasy football tiers for the major skill positio...