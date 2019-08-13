Riley (groin) participated in Sunday's practice session, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

He was beset with a groin/hip flexor injury and forced to recuperate over the past two weeks, but now the 25-year-old linebacker makes his return to the field as Atlanta prepares for its third preseason game against the Jets. Riley has struggled to establish himself as a consistently sound tackler since the Falcons selected him No. 75 overall in the 2017 draft, leaving the door open for 2018 sixth-round pick Foyesade Oluokun to surpass him on the depth chart late last season.

