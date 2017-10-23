Riley injured his knee during Sunday's game against the Falcons and won't return, Vaugh McClure of ESPN reports.

Riley exited the contest with the same injury that limited him in practice this week. Kemal Ishmael will take on an expanded role in his absence.

