Falcons' Duke Riley: Likely moving to middle linebacker
Riley is the likely candidate to replace Deion Jones (foot) at middle linebacker going forward, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official website reports.
RIley will likely move from weakside linebacker to the mack role, which bodes well for his IDP value. His ability to communicate is one of his biggest strengths, and essential for a middle linebacker. After a significant knee injury cut short his rookie season, the 24-year-old looks to be in line for a more prominent role as the season progresses.
