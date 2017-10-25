Falcons head coach Dan Quinn said Wednesday that Riley (knee) will likely be out for "a couple weeks" after undergoing surgery to address a meniscus tear, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

The Falcons haven't provided any information regarding the extent of Riley's meniscus injury, but the fact that he's not being ruled out for the season suggests it's not a tear will require a complete repair, which would necessitate months of rehab. With Riley sidelined for at least the next two games, it's expected that Kemal Ishmael will take on a larger share of snaps at weakside linebacker.