Riley collected 60 tackles and two pass deflections during his second season with the Falcons in 2018.

Riley fell out of favor in the preseason due to missed tackles, and only received nine defensive snaps in the opener against Philadelphia. But after Deion Jones was diagnosed with a broken foot later that week, the inconsistent RIley was entrusted with 56.8 snaps per game between Weeks 2 and 5. As the season wore on, rookie Foyesade Oluokun surpassed him on the depth chart, eventually leading to Riley's ostracization from the defense by way of just 25 combined defensive snaps over the final five games of the year. With an offseason forthcoming to sharpen his tackling technique, Riley looks to bounce back in 2019 for an Atlanta defense that's desperately searching for playmakers.