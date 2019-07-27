Riley did not participate in Saturday's practice due to a groin/hip flexor injury, Will McFadden of AtlantaFalcons.com reports.

The severity of Riley's injury is a bit unclear at this point, but Stephone Anthony and Yurik Bethune could see additional reps at outside linebacker behind starters De'Vondre Campbell and Foyesade Oluokun in the meantime.

More News
Our Latest Stories