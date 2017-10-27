Falcons' Duke Riley: Officially out Sunday
Head coach Dan Quinn says Riley (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Jets, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Riley will miss his first game since entering the league in the third round of this season's draft. He had surgery on his meniscus Wednesday and is expected to miss a few more weeks too. In his absence, expect Kemal Ishmael to take over his workload. Riley has 20 tackles (eight solo) this season, and he has only played over 40 defensive snaps once.
