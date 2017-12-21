Falcons' Duke Riley: Plays 10 snaps, records tackle
Riley notched a solo tackle on 10 snaps in Monday's 24-21 win over the Buccaneers.
Riley has been eased back into game action since returning from meniscus surgery in Week 12 after missing four games. The rookie's 10 snaps represent his highest amount since before the knee injury. If Riley can continue to progressively increase his snap count to his pre-injury level, he will likely see his tackle numbers rise.
