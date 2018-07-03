Falcons' Duke Riley: Probable to be Week 1 starter
Riley is the favorite to earn the starting weakside linebacker job heading into training camp, Matthew Tabeek of the Falcons' official site reports.
Riley recorded 24 tackles in 12 games during his rookie campaign out of LSU, but missed a quarter of the regular season with a knee injury. The Falcons want to give the 23-year old another shot to prove his worth with a third-round draft choice invested, but Foyesade Oluokun of Yale has a puncher's chance to push Riley for the starting role if he continues to play lights out as he has throughout OTAs and minicamp. Atlanta allowed 18.9 points per game last season in 14 regular-season and postseason contests with Riley in the lineup and 19.5 points per game when he was inactive between Week 8 and Week 11, which included the only performance in which they surrendered more than 26 points.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 2018 fantasy football breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Fantasy sleepers: Get Cousins, Mixon
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Draft Prep pick-by-pick series
Few land in their ideal draft slot, but not to worry. Our experts show you how they built teams...
-
Picking No. 1 in non-PPR
Jamey Eisenberg looks at how to build a team from the No. 1 overall spot in non-PPR leagues,...
-
Picking No. 2 in non-PPR
Heath Cummings evaluates the No. 2 pick in non-PPR draft, and says it likely means you should...
-
Picking No. 3 in non-PPR
When it comes to picking at No. 3 overall, Dave Richard says to start by focusing on Rounds...