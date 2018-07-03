Riley is the favorite to earn the starting weakside linebacker job heading into training camp, Matthew Tabeek of the Falcons' official site reports.

Riley recorded 24 tackles in 12 games during his rookie campaign out of LSU, but missed a quarter of the regular season with a knee injury. The Falcons want to give the 23-year old another shot to prove his worth with a third-round draft choice invested, but Foyesade Oluokun of Yale has a puncher's chance to push Riley for the starting role if he continues to play lights out as he has throughout OTAs and minicamp. Atlanta allowed 18.9 points per game last season in 14 regular-season and postseason contests with Riley in the lineup and 19.5 points per game when he was inactive between Week 8 and Week 11, which included the only performance in which they surrendered more than 26 points.