Riley (knee) is questionable for Monday's tilt with the Seahawks, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Riley is in danger of missing his fourth straight game as he continues to recover from surgery on a torn meniscus. Look for a decision on his status to be made a few hours before kickoff, with Kemal Ishmael in line to see more reps should Riley be ruled out once again.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories