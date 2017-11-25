Although he logged a full practice Friday, Riley landed on the team's final injury report heading into Sunday's game against Buccaneers, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Riley was absent from the injury report throughout the week until Friday, but he is still without an official injury heading into the weekend. Thus, he looks ready to resume his role as a depth linebacker for Week 12 assuming he avoids any setbacks prior to kickoff.