Falcons' Duke Riley: Return questionable
Riley is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Cowboys due to a stinger/neck injury, William McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.
Riley suffered his injury early in Sunday's game. Look for Kemal Ishmael or Foyesade Oluokun to see some extra snaps for as long as Riley is sidelined.
More News
-
Falcons' Duke Riley: Returns to action Sunday•
-
Falcons' Duke Riley: Drastic cut in playing time•
-
Falcons' Duke Riley: Posts 12 tackles Sunday•
-
Falcons' Duke Riley: Steps up in Jones' absence•
-
Falcons' Duke Riley: Likely moving to middle linebacker•
-
Falcons' Duke Riley: Probable Week 1 starter•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 contrarian DFS plays
Matthew Stafford and the Lions are not popular plays this this week, which makes Heath Cummings...
-
LIVE: Week 11 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 11
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
This is a relatively light week on the injury report, but you've still gotta know what you're...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for start and sit recommendations, as...
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Nobody expected Phillip Lindsay to be the best rookie running back in Denver this season, but...