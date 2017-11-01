Falcons' Duke Riley: Ruled out for Week 9
Falcons head coach Dan Quinn said Riley (knee) won't play Sunday against the Panthers, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
As expected, Riley will be sidelined for a second straight week while he recovers from surgery to repair a torn meniscus. The rookie could miss additional time beyond this week, which would pave the way for De'Vondre Campbell to take on a larger role in the Falcons' defense.
