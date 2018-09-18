Riley finished tied with De'Vondre Campbell for a team-high nine tackles as the Falcons defeated the Panthers 31-24 on Sunday.

After a shaky rookie season in 2017 and an up-and-down 2018 preseason, Riley emerged with his best outing as a pro Sunday against Carolina -- picking up a career-high nine combined tackles (had never exceeded six tackles in first 13 games of career). Sunday's home game against the Saints presents a daunting task for Riley and the front seven, going up against one of the league's premier offenses without Pro Bowl middle linebacker Deion Jones in the lineup. Alvin Kamara is a nightmare matchup coming out of the backfield against this dinged-up linebacking corps, with 15 receptions for 165 yards and a touchdown through two games. Atlanta struggled mightily at containing Christian McCaffrey in the passing game Sunday, as the second-year back tore up the Falcons for 14 catches and 100-plus yards in Week 2.