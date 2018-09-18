Falcons' Duke Riley: Steps up in Jones' absence
Riley finished tied with De'Vondre Campbell for a team-high nine tackles as the Falcons defeated the Panthers 31-24 on Sunday.
After a shaky rookie season in 2017 and an up-and-down 2018 preseason, Riley emerged with his best outing as a pro Sunday against Carolina -- picking up a career-high nine combined tackles (had never exceeded six tackles in first 13 games of career). Sunday's home game against the Saints presents a daunting task for Riley and the front seven, going up against one of the league's premier offenses without Pro Bowl middle linebacker Deion Jones in the lineup. Alvin Kamara is a nightmare matchup coming out of the backfield against this dinged-up linebacking corps, with 15 receptions for 165 yards and a touchdown through two games. Atlanta struggled mightily at containing Christian McCaffrey in the passing game Sunday, as the second-year back tore up the Falcons for 14 catches and 100-plus yards in Week 2.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 3 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. Our Cut List shows you which players to drop in 10-, 12- and...
-
Week 3 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 3 Trade Values
Patrick Mahomes and Josh Gordon are two Fantasy players on the minds of people looking to make...
-
Big questions for Week 3
We get Dave Richard, Jamey Eisenberg, and Heath Cummings on the record with the big stories...
-
Playing the Waiver Wire for Week 3
Jamey Eisenberg gives you an in-depth look at the waiver wire heading into Week 3.
-
MNF recap, Wentz update
Chris Towers breaks down Monday night's action, plus all the news you may have missed to open...