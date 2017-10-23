Riley suffered a knee sprain in Sunday's loss to the Patriots and will undergo an MRI on Monday, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.

Riley left Sunday's game and was unable to return, but the severity of the injury is still largely unknown. The MRI should provide more clarity, and the Falcons will likely provide an update on Riley's recovery timetable shortly after.

