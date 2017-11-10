Riley (knee) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Head coach Dan Quinn indicated Riley has began running and is coming closer to a return, but will miss his third consecutive game after undergoing surgery to repair a torn meniscus in late October. Kemal Ishmael should continue to see an increased role on the Falcons' defense.

