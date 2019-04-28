Falcons' Durrant Miles: To get tryout with Atlanta

Miles signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Falcons on Saturday, Alex Gold of SB Nation Radio reports.

Though perhaps it was not overall his most impressive statistical season while a Boise State Bronco, Miles turned it on as a pass rusher during his senior campaign of 2018, racking up 4.5 sacks to obliterate a previous career high of two (2017). He proved formidable against the run as well in picking up 6.5 tackles for loss, and then exemplified explosiveness at Boise State's Pro Day with a 34-inch vertical jump and a 9-foot-5 broad jump. Miles is set to compete with Steven Means and Chris Odom for a depth role at defensive end, and will hold out hope that Atlanta elects to keep five players of his position on the active roster heading into the season.

