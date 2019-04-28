Falcons' Durrant Miles: To get tryout with Atlanta
Miles signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Falcons on Saturday, Alex Gold of SB Nation Radio reports.
Though perhaps it was not overall his most impressive statistical season while a Boise State Bronco, Miles turned it on as a pass rusher during his senior campaign of 2018, racking up 4.5 sacks to obliterate a previous career high of two (2017). He proved formidable against the run as well in picking up 6.5 tackles for loss, and then exemplified explosiveness at Boise State's Pro Day with a 34-inch vertical jump and a 9-foot-5 broad jump. Miles is set to compete with Steven Means and Chris Odom for a depth role at defensive end, and will hold out hope that Atlanta elects to keep five players of his position on the active roster heading into the season.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Day 2 RB prospects
After the dust settled on Josh Jacobs, our Fantasy crew reacts to the running backs taken in...
-
Day 2 WR prospects
Our Fantasy crew reacts to all the Day 2 and 3 wide receivers, and there are bunches of th...
-
Fantasy reaction: Rosen as Dolphin
The Cardinals ship Josh Rosen to the Dolphins a day after drafting Kyler Murray No. 1 overall....
-
Day 2 TE prospects
After the dust settled on T.J. Hockenson and Noah Fant, our Fantasy crew reacts to the tight...
-
Day 2 QB prospects
Our Fantasy crew reacts to the quarterbacks taken in Rounds 2 and 3.
-
Brown, Harry may need some time
Marquise Brown and N'Keal Harry were the first receivers taken in the NFL draft, but they may...