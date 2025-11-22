The Falcons elevated Drummond from their practice squad Saturday, Tori McElhaney of the team's official site reports.

Drummond's presence is needed with Drake London (knee) ruled out for Week 12. Drummond will likely serve in a depth wideout role Sunday, as he did after his previous two elevations this season, when he tallied seven total offensive snaps without seeing any targets across Weeks 8 and 9. Since Drummond has now been elevated three times, Atlanta would need to sign him to the active roster in order for the Eastern Michigan product to play again for the team during the regular season beyond Week 12.