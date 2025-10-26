The Falcons elevated Drummond from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday, Terrin Waack of the team's official site reports.

Drummond opted to stick around in Atlanta as a member of the practice squad after failing to make the team's 53-man roster at the end of training camp. Week 8 will be his first elevation of the season, and he would give the Falcons an extra body on special teams and depth at wide receiver if Drake London (hip) is not cleared to play against the Dolphins on Sunday.