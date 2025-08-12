Drummond caught all eight of his targets for 63 yards during Friday's 17-10 preseason loss to the Lions.

Drummond spent the entire 2024 campaign on the Falcons' practice squad, and the familiarity paid off with a big performance in the preseason opener. However, he hasn't played in an NFL regular-season game since 2023 with the Lions, and there's stiff competition for the final wideout spots behind the returning top guys -- Drake London, Darnell Mooney (shoulder), Ray-Ray McCloud and KhaDarel Hodge. Given Jamal Agnew's return abilities, he'll likely take the fifth spot, leaving Drummond to compete with Casey Washington, DJ Chark, David Sills and Chris Blair for potentially only one spot.