The Falcons signed Drummond on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

The Eastern Michigan product was most recently with the Giants' practice squad, but he's now been given a new opportunity in Atlanta. Drummond's only in-game action came in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season with the Lions, playing a total of eight snaps and failing to record a single stat. Expect Drummond to compete for a depth role in Atlanta's wide receiver room as the offseason unfolds.