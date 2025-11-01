Drummond was elevated from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday, Terrin Waack of the Falcons' official site reports.

Drummond has once again been elevated to the active roster ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Patriots. Drummond played six offensive snaps during the Week 8 loss to the Dolphins. The elevation provides additional receiving depth to a corps that has been banged up. Both Drake London and Darnell Mooney are clear of injury designation following Friday's practice, but Drummond's presence will still provide additional safety at the wide receiver position.