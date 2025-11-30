Drummond caught one of three targets for three yards in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Jets.

Drummond didn't make much of an impact, even as the Falcons played without top wide receiver Drake London (knee). All four of Drummond's regular-season NFL catches have come over Atlanta's last two games heading into a Week 14 home game against the Seahawks. The 25-year-old wide receiver has caught four of six targets for 21 yards over that span.