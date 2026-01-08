Drummond caught seven of 11 targets for 42 yards across nine regular-season games in 2025. Additionally, he accumulated 110 kick return yards.

Prior to his 2025 campaign with the Falcons, Drummond had appeared in just one NFL game with the Lions in 2023. He logged a career-high 121 offensive snaps and played a depth role in Atlanta's receiving corps, averaging 6.0 yards per reception. The Eastern Michigan product also showed value as a return man late in the season, recording 85 kick return yards across the Falcons' last two regular-season contests. Drummond is under contract through the 2026 season, so he'll likely maintain a similar role next year.