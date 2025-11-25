Drummond reverted to the Falcons' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Drummond was elevated to Atlanta's practice squad Saturday and played 15 offensive snaps during the Falcons' 24-10 win over the Saints on Sunday. He finished that game with three catches on as many targets for 18 yards and returned the opening kickoff for 25 yards. Drummond has been elevated from the practice squad a maximum of three times this season, so he'll have to be signed to Atlanta's active roster in order to continue to play for the Falcons this season. That is a real possibility, given that Drake London (knee) is considered week-to-week due to a PCL sprain.