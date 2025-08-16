Stick completed 19 of 32 pass attempts for 173 yards, one touchdown and one interception while rushing twice for 14 yards in Friday's preseason loss to the Titans.

Stick got off to a rough start when he threw a pick-six in the first quarter before settling down with a pair of touchdown drives in the second half. The 29-year-old got extra playing time after fellow backup Emory Jones exited following a big hit late in the contest. Jones' health will now play a factor in the competition for Atlanta's third quarterback gig, with Stick taking the early lead based on production. Expect Stick to get more run in the Falcons' preseason finale against the Cowboys next Friday.