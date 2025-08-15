Stick is slated to start Friday's preseason game versus the Titans, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The Falcons are keeping QBs Michael Penix and Kirk Cousins on the sideline for a second straight exhibition, allowing Stick another chance to lead the offense. Last Friday against the Lions, Stick completed 15 of 18 passes for 149 yards and one touchdown in one half of work. A similar workload likely is in the offing for Stick before he hands things off to Emory Jones for the rest of the contest.