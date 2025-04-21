The Falcons signed Stick on Monday.

Stick is a 2019 fifth-round pick who spent the entirety of his NFL career before now with the Chargers. He suited up for five games (four starts) in 2023, completing 63.8 percent of his passes for 1,129 yards, three touchdowns and one interception, but didn't log any regular-season action in 2024. Kirk Cousins currently remains on Atlanta's roster as the backup to Michael Penix, but if the veteran quarterback ultimately does waive his no-trade clause for a chance to compete elsewhere, Stick could get an opportunity to step into the No. 2 role.