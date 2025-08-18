Stick is positioned to start Atlanta's preseason finale against the Cowboys on Friday with Michael Penix and Kirk Cousins both in line to sit out, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Stick has been serviceable across two preseason starts so far, completing a combined 34 of 50 attempts for 322 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He's also rushed twice for 14 yards. The 29-year-old is expected to enter the regular season as the Falcons' third quarterback behind Penix and Cousins, and with Atlanta having waived/injured Emory Jones (concussion) on Monday, it will be new signee Ben DiNucci who enters Friday's preseason finale in relief of Stick.