Head coach Raheem Morris told reporters Wednesday that Stick will be signed to the active roster and operate as the Falcons' No. 2 quarterback in Sunday's matchup against the Saints, Terrin Waack of the team's official site reports.

The North Dakota State product is expected to backup Kirk Cousins while Michael Penix (knee) remains sidelined with an injury sustained in the Week 11 loss to the Panthers. Stick's last in-game action came with the Chargers in 2023, when he appeared in five games and threw for 1,129 yards, three touchdowns and one interception while adding 144 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground.