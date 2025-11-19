Atlanta signed Stick off its practice squad Wednesday, Terrin Waack of the Falcons' official site reports.

Head coach Raheem Morris confirmed Wednesday that Stick will step in as Atlanta's new No. 2 quarterback, with Kirk Cousins elevating into the starting role after Michael Penix (knee) was officially placed on injured reserve after sustaining a season-ending partial tear of his ACL in this past Sunday's 30-27 overtime loss to Carolina. Stick's last NFL action came with the Chargers in 2023, when he appeared in five games and threw for 1,129 yards, three touchdowns and one interception while adding 144 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground.