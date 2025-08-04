Stick and Emory Jones will split quarterback duties in Friday's preseason opener against the Lions while Michael Penix and Kirk Cousins will be rested, Terrin Waack of the Falcons' official site reports.

Stick will presumably get the starting nod, as the former Chargers quarterback has four regular-season NFL starts under his belt, while Jones hasn't appeared in a regular-season NFL game. Unless one of Atlanta's top two quarterbacks gets injured or Cousins is moved off the roster, Stick and Jones will be competing for the third spot on the team's quarterback depth chart.