Stick completed 15 of 18 pass attempts for 149 yards and a touchdown in Friday's preseason tilt against the Lions.

Stick got the start for Atlanta with both Michael Penix and Kirk Cousins sitting out the exhibition. The 29-year-old Stick was nearly perfect from the pocket in the first half before giving way to Emory Jones after halftime. The pair of backups will continue battling for the No. 3 spot on the depth chart this preseason when the Falcons take on the Titans next Friday.