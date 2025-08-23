Stick completed 20 of 28 passes for 198 yards and a touchdown with an interception in Friday's 31-13 preseason loss to the Cowboys. He added 18 rushing yards on three carries.

The veteran backup QB played into the fourth quarter in Atlanta's final exhibition contest as both Michael Penix and Kirk Cousins were held out. Stick did lead the offense into scoring position on three of five first-half drives, but a missed field goal cost the Falcons some points, and his final pass of the night got picked off. Barring a sudden end to the Cousins saga via trade or an injury, Stick will head into the regular season third on the depth chart and unlikely to see snaps.