Goldman signed a one-year deal with the Falcons on Wednesday, Scott Bair of the team's official site reports.

Goldman will head to Atlanta after six seasons with Chicago, playing 81 games with 73 starts over this span. The 28-year-old has been solid against the run during his career, but his production took a dip in 2021 as he tallied 22 tackles and 0.5 sacks over 14 games. Nevertheless, Goldman should push for a primary role at nose tackle alongside Ta'Quon Graham and Anthony Rush for the Falcons.