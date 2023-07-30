The Falcons placed Goldman (undisclosed) on the exempt/left squad list Saturday, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

Goldman's career appears to be coming to a definitive end after he was reinstated from the Falcon's reserve/retired list in March. The 29-year-old essentially unretired after walking away for the entire 2022 campaign, though he missed practice Friday while once again considering retirement, and head coach Arthur Smith said Saturday that the defensive tackle will not play for Atlanta in 2023. If this is ultimately the end for Goldman, then he will wrap up his career with 175 tackles and 13 sacks over 81 games played for the Bears from 2015 to 2021.