Head coach Arthur Smith told reporters Saturday that Goldman "will not be out there with us" for the 2023 season after missing practice Friday, Josh Kendall of The Athletic reports.

Per Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com, Smith said Friday that Goldman was absent from Friday's practice for personal reasons and has been considering retirement for a second time. Goldman initially hung up his cleats in 2022 before being reinstated from the reserve/retired list in March. The 2015 second-round pick out of Florida State has racked up 175 tackles and 13 sacks over 81 games in his six-year NFL career.