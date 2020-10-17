Robinson has been elevated from the Falcons' practice squad in preparation for Sunday's matchup against the Vikings, Jason Butt of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

With John Cominsky (reserve-COVID-19 list) unavailable for Week 6, Atlanta has rallied defensive reinforcements from the practice squad, summoning Robinson and Chris Slayton to provide depth in the front seven. Robinson has made two appearances for the Falcons so far this season, fielding 21 special-teams snaps and 16 defensive snaps but having no tackles to his name as of yet. Minnesota ranks top-five in the NFL with over 160 rushing yards per game, but the team will be without star running back Dalvin Cook (groin) for this contest.