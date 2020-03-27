Falcons' Edmond Robinson: Expected to join Falcons
Robinson is signing with the Falcons, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Wilson reported Friday morning that a league source had said Robinson was joining the Falcons. A subsequent report from the Athletic's Jason Butt clarified that the official offer had not yet been presented because of a "slight technicality". Though the final terms of the deal have yet to be nailed down, the former Viking, and more recently Houston Roughneck linebacker is expected to join Atlanta's linebacking corps in the near future. Among a position group that looks very thin for the Falcons at the moment, the XFL standout Robinson will compete for a roster spot this summer.
