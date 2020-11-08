Robinson has been activated from the practice squad for Sunday's matchup against the Broncos, Jason Butt of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Robinson has now been promoted to Atlanta's active roster for five consecutive weeks, continuing to carve out a role for himself by way of special teams and defensive contributions. The 28-year-old may merit a permanent spot for himself on the 53-man roster before too long, but he's still earning playing time regardless. Robinson has suited up in five games this season after not making a single appearance between 2018 and 2019.