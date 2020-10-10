Robinson has been called up to Atlanta's 53-man roster ahead of Sunday's matchup against Carolina.

The 2015 seventh-round pick has seen the field for one game thus far in his debut campaign for the Falcons, fielding 16 defensive snaps and 10 special-teams snaps in a 30-26 loss to Chicago during Week 3. Starting linebacker Foyesade Oluokun was back in the lineup Week 4 after sitting out the loss to the Bears with a hamstring injury, but he also dealt with an oblique injury early this week before returning to full practice Thursday. The Falcons are making a preemptive move to be better situated at the position should another issue arise.