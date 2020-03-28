Play

Robinson signed a one-year deal with the Falcons on Saturday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

A technicality kept Robinson's deal from becoming official Friday, but with the issue since resolved, he's been formally announced as a member of the Falcons. A 2015 seventh-round draft pick of Minnesota, Robinson has 22 regular-season appearances to his name with two starts and 13 career tackles. More recently Robinson played five games for the Houston Roughnecks of the XFL, and he was rated as the fifth-best edge rusher in the entire league during his tenure, per Pro Football Focus.

More News
Our Latest Stories